’So many deaths’: Coast paramedic wants out of UK

Buderim resident and paramedic Nick Paterson is currently residing in London trying to get back to the Coast.

Self-funded quarantine, $22,000 flights, lonely, scared and just wanting to come home.

Overseas Australians trying to get home to their family and friends in the midst of a global pandemic are finding it very difficult and expensive.

Buderim resident and paramedic Nick Paterson is currently living in London with his Australian girlfriend who works as a nurse.

After three years in the UK and being on the front line of the pandemic since it was introduced into the country, Mr Paterson is ready to come back to Australia.

But it is proving more of a headache than he expected.

"I have seen so many deaths from the virus being over here," he said.

"Now that the UK is in the clear and Australia is in some trouble, my girlfriend and I want to get back to help out our fellow Australians, but we are basically being barred from our country."

The couple were due to fly into Melbourne on September 8 to be close to his girlfriend's family.

"We booked to come home in September to fly to her hometown of Melbourne," he said.

"This has now been cancelled so we are attempting to get it rebooked."

The couple have been told by the airline the only way to guarantee their spot is to upgrade to business class.

The upgrade can cost upwards of £12,000, equivalent to $22,000.

Alternatively, they will attempt to rebook and fly into Brisbane Airport to live on the Sunshine Coast.

"I don't know if we will get on the flight as economy tickets are just selected at random," Mr Paterson said.

"Our airline is also flying once a week due to the flight caps put on by Australia.

"So, I honestly have no idea when we will get back."

Mr Paterson plans to quit his job next week in preparation for the trip back home.

But it is a move that could prove quite costly.

Due to state regulations, if they fly into Brisbane, they will have the added expense of self-funding their 14-day quarantine.

"I don't earn a lot over here," he said.

"If we don't get on the flight, I'm going to have to live off the minimal savings I've got.

"Then I'm expected to pay for quarantine if we fly to Brisbane."

Gold Coast's Kirsty Lamborne arrived in the UK in March, only days before the lockdown began.

The timing for her UK trip could not have been worse.

"I started working and living at a pub," she said.

"I had only done one shift before the country shutdown."

Her employer reduced her shifts to just weekends due to the lack of customers.

"Being paid at £8 per hour for 8 hours each weekend doesn't give you much money to survive on," she said.

Ms Lamborne's visa was valid for two years, so when the Australian Government recommended all Australian residents return home in March, she was happy to stay.

That was until Ms Lamborne received the unexpected news of her pregnancy.

Currently into her second trimester, she left the pub and booked into an Airbnb, and started to plan her return to Australia.

The soon-to-be-mum was due to fly on Tuesday, July 28, and had rationed what little money she had to last her until then.

News of her flight being rescheduled to August 14 has left Ms Lamborne out in the cold.

"I have run out of money and cannot afford to keep paying for an Airbnb," she said.

"My next choice is being pregnant and homeless on the streets."

Like Buderim paramedic Nick Paterson, Ms Lamborne was given the option to upgrade her ticket.

But at a cost upwards of $14,000, that isn't an option.

"I don't know anyone in this country as we have been in lockdown the whole time I have been in the UK," she said.

Sadly, these stories are not unique.

A Facebook group titled Australians in quarantine facilities, which started in June 2020, has more than 6300 members.

From tips on applying for financial hardship, to a template on how to write a letter to the Prime Minister, to funny videos to help pass the time, members share their experiences in the hope of making someone else's path home a little less stressful than their own.