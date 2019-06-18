Menu
The Tannum Sands Hotel and bottle shop.
The Tannum Sands Hotel and bottle shop. Google Maps
'So you're a f---ing cop?' Off-duty officer abused at pub

Sarah Barnham
by
18th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
A GLADSTONE man was completely unaware he could be going to prison after his violent bottle-o outburst at Tannum Sands while on a suspended jail term.

Daniel Keith Boyd initially pleaded guilty to one count of commit public nuisance at a licensed premise in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday but later withdrew his plea.

Daniel was not represented the first time he appeared before Magistrate Dennis Kinsella, who told Daniel his matters were much more serious than he (Daniel) thought.

Queensland Police Service prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court it was alleged Daniel was being drunk and aggressive at the drive-through bottle-o at the Tanunm Sands Hotel on May 19.

Mr Boyd told the court police received a call about 2.50pm with reports of a man "going off". It's alleged an off-duty police officer was nearby and restrained Daniel.

The off-duty officer told Daniel he was police and Daniel became aggressive and abusive. "So you're a f---ing cop?" Daniel said to the officer.

Mr Boyd said Daniel "threw a right hand punch" at the officer. Daniel was arrested soon after and placed in the pod of the police vehicle.

Mr Boyd said when Daniel was in the back of the car he kicked the pod walls and made threats to kill the officers. Magistrate Kinsella said Daniel should consider getting a lawyer given the offending happened while he was on suspended jail term.

"He (Daniel) is subject to a three year suspended jail term," Mr Kinsella said. The court was told on a previous occasion for separate offending Daniel received an 18 month jail term suspended for three years.

"You need representation," Mr Kinsella said. "This could be dire for you...You might be staring down the barrel of spending time in jail."

The matter was stood down and later than morning Daniel reappeared in court, represented by defence lawyer Bianca Hight. Ms Hight asked for an adjournment, so Daniel could make a legal aid application. Daniel's plea was withdrawn, and the matter was adjourned to July 15.

court crime gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court public nuisance tannum sands
Gladstone Observer

