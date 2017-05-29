Soaring eagle on Sue's right arm is a reminder of husband

A SOARING eagle on her right arm will always remind Sue Faithfull of her beloved husband, Bryen.



Her husband had the same eagle tattoo and Sue got it done in his memory after he died.



Sue was at Maryborough's Kent on Cancer event yesterday, getting an orange ribbon as a symbol of the fight against the cancer that took Bryen's life, acute myeloid leukemia.



Hundreds turned out for the event, hosted by Under the Gun Tattooing in Kent St, with many getting cancer ribbons or daffodils in memory of a loved one.



Sue said her husband was adored by his children and grandchildren.



"He was wonderful father and a wonderful grandfather," she said.

Jenna and Leah Stuart travelled from Bundaberg to enjoy the sights and sounds of Kent on Cancer, including getting their faces painted at the event.