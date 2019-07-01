Soaring Jets upset Bingera's unbeaten hot-streak in WBPL

BEND IT: Bingera's Daniel Watson attempts to curl the ball around the KSS Jets wall in the Wide Bay Premier League fixture on Saturday night.

BEND IT: Bingera's Daniel Watson attempts to curl the ball around the KSS Jets wall in the Wide Bay Premier League fixture on Saturday night. Brendan Bowers

FOOTBALL: Bingera's undefeated run in the Wide Bay Premier League has come to end losing to the KSS Jets.

In front of a vocal home crowd, the Hervey Bay team scored a hard-earned 1-0 victory.

Matthew Capelo's goal was all that was needed to secure the win.

In an entertaining match, Bingera continued to press until the final whistle.

After the match KSS Jets captain Jarrod Best spoke about his team's defensive effort.

"Defensively we were so strong, I am so proud of the boys and what we are building,” Best said.

For coach Phil Rimmer it was an important win.

"It keeps us in touch with the top two teams,” he said.

"We have been building a strong club culture this year across all teams and it is starting to show on-field as well.”

Coach Rimmer believed all players deserved praise but singled out Jackson Dunn.

"He was brilliant - he blocked their channels for us,” Rimmer said.

The Jets now have a few weeks' break as they are not scheduled to play in the WPL until July 20.

In other results, Sunbury put up a valiant effort against league leaders ATW, losing 1-0 in Maryborough.

Buccaneers and Doon Villa played an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.

Buccaneeers coach Peter Guest congratulated both teams on a great game of football.

"It was very entertaining to watch, credit to both teams,” he said.

Guest praised his team for starting to believe in themselves.

"We are starting to believe in what we practice with our system and we are improving each week,” he said.

United Park Eagles proved too strong for United Park Warriors, winning 9-0 while Brothers Aston Villa defeated Granville 7-0.

In the only scheduled round 12 fixture next Saturday the Buccaneers will travel to Bundaberg to play Bingera.

The Bundaberg club will be wanting to prove Saturday's loss was only a blip on their season.