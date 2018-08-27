Soccer club hosts fundraiser for hero and former member

VITAL FUNDS: Coen Ashton's girlfriend Megan Roe speaks about Cystic Fibrosis at the event on Saturday.

VITAL FUNDS: Coen Ashton's girlfriend Megan Roe speaks about Cystic Fibrosis at the event on Saturday. Alistair Brightman

COEN Ashton captured the hearts of many and he will never be forgotten.

Almost a year on since since his death, Coen's former football club hosted a special day fundraising towards a cause the organ donor advocate was so passionate about.

The Coen Ashton Foundation raises awareness about organ donation and cystic fibrosis.

Coen was born with cystic fibrosis, a disease that would attack his lungs and leave him in need of a double lung transplant when he was in his early teens. He died on October 18 last year at age 20.

Granville Football Club raised about $3000 on Saturday from a charity football match. The special match involved players from the local club playing against a team of emergency service workers.

Club president Allen Ascough said the foundation was close to the hearts of the club's members.

"During his junior career, Coen lived around the corner from the club,” he said.

"He played for us for about three years.

"It's great to have the opportunity to raise money for a good cause.”

Coen's girlfriend Megan Roe, a cystic fibrosis sufferer herself, made a heartfelt speech sharing Coen's story.

The local legend would have turned 21 earlier this month.

The emergency service workers won the match 4-3.

You can learn about how to become an organ donor at donatelife.gov.au.