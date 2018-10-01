Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joey's World Cup - (L) Lennon Proctor, Evynn Proctor, Layla Proctor, Dylan Proctor and Nick Mansfield from Toowoomba.
Joey's World Cup - (L) Lennon Proctor, Evynn Proctor, Layla Proctor, Dylan Proctor and Nick Mansfield from Toowoomba. Cody Fox
News

Soccer kids bring 3000 extra visitors to town

Annie Perets
by
1st Oct 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOCCER players from as far as Germany have come to Hervey Bay for one of Australia's biggest regional football carnivals.

The athletes are here to play in the Joeys Mini World Cup, which kicks off today.

Joey's World Cup - Players from the Toowoomba teams at Nielson's Park Torquay.
Joey's World Cup - Players from the Toowoomba teams at Nielson's Park Torquay. Cody Fox

The competition, previously held in New South Wales, has attracted about 3000 people to our spectacular region during the prime tourism season.

Of those visitors, about 700 are players in the five-day event. Organiser Heinrich Haussler said Hervey Bay was chosen as host because of the range of activities on offer here, such as whale-watching, for visiting families to indulge in.

"A lot of families have turned their participation in the event into a holiday,” MrHaussler said.

"There are 52 different teams in the competition.”

The athlete invasion has given a boost to accommodation providers, with the visitors booking rooms at various businesses, from caravan parks to hotels and motels.

Yesterday, the team from Germany - the only players from overseas - visited the Pier Festival where they were introduced to prawns.

There are 13 teams from Toowoomba, some of them staying at White Crest Luxury Apartments.

Toowoomba coach Chris McLeod said the news that the Joeys Mini World Cup had been relocated to Hervey Bay had been welcomed.

He said families were awaiting their day off on Thursday to go exploring.

Other teams taking part in the cup are from Australian towns, including Lismore, Coffs Harbour, Kingaroy and Inverell.

The event has been held at Inverell for the past eight years, but Hervey Bay players proudly promoted our region, making it an enticing spot when organisers were looking for a new location.

fcwhatson fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    From port to tourist hot spot: Celebrating the Urangan Pier

    premium_icon From port to tourist hot spot: Celebrating the Urangan Pier

    News Both locals and out-of-town visitors came out for the celebrations.

    Early bookworm gets the best read at sale

    premium_icon Early bookworm gets the best read at sale

    News It's like Boxing Day sales ... but for books.

    Vegetation fire near properties in Point Vernon

    premium_icon Vegetation fire near properties in Point Vernon

    News Multiple firefighter crews were on scene.

    WARNING: Large hailstones, damaging winds expected

    WARNING: Large hailstones, damaging winds expected

    Weather Hail stones have already been reported at Childers and Howard.

    Local Partners