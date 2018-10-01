Soccer kids bring 3000 extra visitors to town

SOCCER players from as far as Germany have come to Hervey Bay for one of Australia's biggest regional football carnivals.

The athletes are here to play in the Joeys Mini World Cup, which kicks off today.

Joey's World Cup - Players from the Toowoomba teams at Nielson's Park Torquay. Cody Fox

The competition, previously held in New South Wales, has attracted about 3000 people to our spectacular region during the prime tourism season.

Of those visitors, about 700 are players in the five-day event. Organiser Heinrich Haussler said Hervey Bay was chosen as host because of the range of activities on offer here, such as whale-watching, for visiting families to indulge in.

"A lot of families have turned their participation in the event into a holiday,” MrHaussler said.

"There are 52 different teams in the competition.”

The athlete invasion has given a boost to accommodation providers, with the visitors booking rooms at various businesses, from caravan parks to hotels and motels.

Yesterday, the team from Germany - the only players from overseas - visited the Pier Festival where they were introduced to prawns.

There are 13 teams from Toowoomba, some of them staying at White Crest Luxury Apartments.

Toowoomba coach Chris McLeod said the news that the Joeys Mini World Cup had been relocated to Hervey Bay had been welcomed.

He said families were awaiting their day off on Thursday to go exploring.

Other teams taking part in the cup are from Australian towns, including Lismore, Coffs Harbour, Kingaroy and Inverell.

The event has been held at Inverell for the past eight years, but Hervey Bay players proudly promoted our region, making it an enticing spot when organisers were looking for a new location.