Socceroos star fumes over ‘career first’

Ryan has a word with the referee after the decision

Socceroos and Brighton goalkeeper Maty Ryan has questioned a penalty given against him in his side's 3-1 Premier League loss to Burnley overnight.

The Aussie was penalised for bringing down Clarets star Ashley Barnes, shortly after his team were denied a spot kick of their own down the other end for a seemingly clear Jeff Hendrick hand ball.

"I'm all the way up the other end. I can't see but everyone is pretty adamant that it's a penalty," Ryan told local paper The Argus.

Maty Ryan conceded a penalty for this incident against Burnley

"Then it's the first penalty I've ever given away in my career. I don't like to commit myself in there, stood up, haven't gone to ground one-on-one.

"I've turned to try to move, I slipped or something. I've ended up the floor and he's coming round over the top of me.

"I can't just disappear into thin air, so I'm not sure what more I can do."

Barnes slammed home the resulting spot kick to complete a second disappointing defeat in the past few weeks for the Seagulls.

Since Ryan returned from the Asian Cup he's conceded seven times in just three games as his team have fallen victim to strugglers Fulham and now Burnley.

Ryan reckoned there was pressure on the referee to award the penalty after the Clarets striker was denied one last week against Southampton.

"He (Attwell) gives it, it's probably a little bit him (Barnes) feeling bad," Ryan said.

"He had one on him last weekend against Southampton where people were crying for a penalty. That's probably added up to the pressure of the referees this week.

"I don't know if it's a harsh decision or not, I haven't seen a replay of it. I didn't go to take him out or anything like that."