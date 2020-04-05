Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: A birthday sign for Walker's pioneer Jack Concannon. Photo: Contributed
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: A birthday sign for Walker's pioneer Jack Concannon. Photo: Contributed
News

Social distance surprise

Stuart Fast
5th Apr 2020 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JACK CONCANNON, former shipbuilding manager of Walkers Limited in Maryborough, was expecting a quiet 90th birthday on April 2.

He is a Maryborough man, born and bred, and wrote the book Shipbuilding At Walkers Limited 1877-1974.

Mr Concannon and his late wife Anne moved to the Gold Coast 15 years ago for medical reasons and to be closer to family.

Due to the current social distancing rules, he expected a very quiet birthday.

So he was very surprised when his neighbours all decided to serenade him from their unit balconies to make a fuss of his special day.

He was particularly impressed by the efforts of the local kids who made a ‘Happy Birthday’ sign from “found objects”.

Mr Concannon also had many calls from old friends from Maryborough, which made his day even more special.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Jack Concannon
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Jack Concannon
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Six patients assessed after M’boro crash

        premium_icon BREAKING: Six patients assessed after M’boro crash

        Breaking Emergency services are at the scene of the crash

        CORONAVIRUS: Couple in hotel lockdown hold grave concerns

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: Couple in hotel lockdown hold grave concerns

        News ‘Someone was having a major meltdown … followed by security telling him that he was...

        Fun task sparked from isolation boredom

        Fun task sparked from isolation boredom

        Offbeat Costume-themed bin outings sparked from isolation boredom

        UPDATE: New case of coronavirus being treated at Hervey Bay

        premium_icon UPDATE: New case of coronavirus being treated at Hervey Bay

        Breaking A new case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in the region