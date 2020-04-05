Social distance surprise

JACK CONCANNON, former shipbuilding manager of Walkers Limited in Maryborough, was expecting a quiet 90th birthday on April 2.

He is a Maryborough man, born and bred, and wrote the book Shipbuilding At Walkers Limited 1877-1974.

Mr Concannon and his late wife Anne moved to the Gold Coast 15 years ago for medical reasons and to be closer to family.

Due to the current social distancing rules, he expected a very quiet birthday.

So he was very surprised when his neighbours all decided to serenade him from their unit balconies to make a fuss of his special day.

He was particularly impressed by the efforts of the local kids who made a ‘Happy Birthday’ sign from “found objects”.

Mr Concannon also had many calls from old friends from Maryborough, which made his day even more special.