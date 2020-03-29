Social distancing sees USC courses move online

COURSES at the University of the Sunshine Coast’s Fraser Coast campus will be delivered online as of tomorrow.

The institution paused classes last week to ensure all learning and teaching material was accessible via technology.

The move comes after strict social distancing measures were introduced to crack down on the coronavirus pandemic.

Classes will be provided through various platforms like Zoom and Blackboard for the remainder of the semester.

The new protocol will be activated at all six USC Queensland campuses.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Robert Elliot praised staff for developing technology-assisted coursework.

He also thanked students for their patience, adding that online classes would provide certainty.

“Face-to-face learning and teaching has been the mainstay of USC’s offerings since the university opened in 1996, with students often stating they prefer it over online learning,” Prof Elliot said.

But he said the circumstances associated with coronavirus demanded all material was moved online.

“There will be some issues that we’ll need to work through, but I’m confident USC can still provide wonderful learning experiences,” he said.

Prof Elliot said USC would seek feedback on new processes and how they could be improved.

Students wanting further information should contact their course co-ordinators.

Those wanting to be reinstated into courses they dropped for semester one can contact Student Central. Email studentcentral@usc.edu.au or phone 5430 2890 before noon tomorrow.