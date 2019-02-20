Best supermoon pics from around the world

An Emirates Air Line cable cars is silhouetted against the backdrop of the 'supermoon' in Greenwich, London, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Picture: Yui Mok

An Emirates Air Line cable cars is silhouetted against the backdrop of the 'supermoon' in Greenwich, London, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Picture: Yui Mok

Stargazers and amateur photographers enjoyed the sight of the biggest and brightest supermoon event of the year last night.

The phenomenon occurs when a full moon, on its oval-shaped orbit, is at its closest point to Earth. Known as perigee, it put Earth's natural satellite at about 356,000 kilometres away as measured from the centre of the Earth to the centre of the moon.

People from around Australia, and the world, snapped pictures of the slightly larger-looking moon last night as social media filled up with supermoon pics.

Supermoon eve overlooking Albert Park Victoria. Taken from Hobsons Bay Yacht club Williamstown. Picture: David Collins

The full moon rises behind the Graca Monastery in Lisbon, on Tuesday, February 19 2019. It is the year's second supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth. Picture: Armando Franca

A full moon rises above apartments in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Picture: Sergei Grits

During such an event the moon looks to be about 14 per cent bigger and about 30 per cent brighter compared with when it's at the farthest point in its elliptical orbit around Earth.

It reached peak fullness at about 2:53am but the best time to see it was just after sunset when the Moon was rising against the horizon, explained Dr Brad Tucker from the ANU Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics.

"That's when you get to see it coming on the horizon and the visual effects of it appearing to be bigger look the best", he said.

In the northern hemisphere, it was referred to as the "snow moon", a name invented by Native Americans and Europeans because February is the month associated with heavy snowfall.

While there will be another supermoon in March, last night's was technically the closest version and therefore the biggest of the year.

The full moon rises behind the statue of the "Madonnina" Virgin Mary atop Milan's gothic-era Duomo Cathedral, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, February 19, 2019. It is the year's second supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth. Picture: Luca Bruno

But unless you're an experienced photographer, it's hard to get the kind of spectacular photos displayed above.

While the Moon certainly appears bigger, the sight isn't quite as mind blowing as one might expect from the colloquial moniker of a "supermoon".

"To the general unaided eye, you won't notice it hugely or dramatically bigger," Dr Tucker said.

Nonetheless, it's still pretty cool.