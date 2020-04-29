Social media provides the power for team to stay connected

AFL: Bay Power coach Josh Wheeler believes his team will hit the ground running whenever the 2020 begins.

Uncertainty remains as to when the Wide Bay AFL season may start but Wheeler is hopeful that an announcement will be made soon so the club can start preparing.

"The boys are doing stuff by themselves or in pairs and are working really hard," Wheeler said.

Communication is key for Wheeler and Bay Power during this time of sport shutdown and they are using social media to stay connected.

"It is important that we stick together as a club and keep the bond and club culture strong," he said.

Wheeler understands these are tough times for everyone and is ready to get the team back together and out on the field training.

"We have heard some dates mentioned but have to wait until we get the go ahead," he said.

Until then Wheeler will keep the team motivated by social media to ensure Bay Power hit the ground running to defend their inaugural title.