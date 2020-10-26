Social media war over interest in ‘best place in the world’

KEEP OUT: Local leaders have urged people thinking of moving to the region not to listen to online negativity about the Fraser Coast.

AMID a rental shortage, wannabe residents are being slammed on local social media pages for inquiring about the region.

Posts from families expressing interest in moving to the Fraser Coast are drawing in hundreds of overwhelming negative comments warning them to stay away.

The region’s leaders have responded to waves of hate on social media, encouraging people looking at moving to the area to do their own research outside of online forums.

One post this week attracted comments about a lack of housing, a scarcity of jobs, a high rate of drug-related crime and that young families should stay away as it is a region only for retirees.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour told the Chronicle as someone who has lived all over the world, there was nowhere else he would rather live.

He acknowledged there was a rental shortage, but was hopeful it would sort itself out.

The father of one said he strongly disagreed that it was not a location to raise a family stating the beautiful beaches and great facilities like Wetside and new play areas in Maryborough make it great for any demographic.

“Over the past few decades we have seen new schools open and the university campus will be a key part in our future,” he said.

“We are always looking to make sure aspects of the Fraser Coast appeal to people of all ages.”

This message was echoed by Deputy Mayor Darren Everard, who said he stays away from the negativity on social media and advised others to do the same.

Cr Everard said he moved to Hervey Bay 32 years ago this week and said he has loved living in the area.

“I am lucky enough to have worked all around the world and this is were I call home,” he said.

“I think it is the best place in the world.”

He said he found some of the comments bizarre and said as our community grows there will be more work for people of all industries.

He said the council was approving new developments to ease the housing shortage and were being mindful of a growing population.