Social side of racing driving Iverson to success

Kaydon Iverson competing in an F 500 heat at the Rockhampton Speedway. Chris Ison ROK161113cspeed10

SPEEDWAY: For Townsville Formula 500 racer Kaydon Iverson, it is the social side of speedway that drives him.

The 29-year-old has been racing Formula 500s for the past seven years and travels to any race meet he can.

Flying home to Townsville on Sunday after competing in Warrnabool Victoria, he is looking forward to racing for the Queensland title this week-end.

"It was great racing in Warrnambool until the final was washed out,” he said.

Iverson recently finished seventh in the Australian title race in Goulburn and believes he is racing well at the moment.

"I have been going well of late and believe I have a good shot this weekend,” he said.

Iverson believes tough competition will come from former Australian champion Liam Willams and James Kennedy.

Iverson has a passion for Formula 500 and can't see himself racing anything else.

"It is a good, cheap and reliable class of racing,” he said.

"We are all good mates and I really enjoy the social side of the racing these days,”

Iverson's plan for this week-end includes qualifying in the front three rows for the final and staying out of trouble.

"I hope we have some great racing and the track allows us to race two or three wide,” he said.

Iverson will meet his parents in Maryborough this week when he flies in from Townsville.