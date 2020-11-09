Socially-distanced Santa coming to Coast shopping centres

WITH the pandemic still upon us, having a photo with Santa will look a little different this year.

Two Fraser Coast shopping centres are already planning for the festive season.

Stockland Hervey Bay will welcome the jolly man in red as usual.

But this year there will be no sitting on Santa's lap or on his throne.

A physical distance of 1.5 metres will need to be maintained at all times.

The Santa set will be cleaned after each customers has photos.

Bookings will open soon, with Santa to start making appearances at the centre from November 28.

Customers will be encouraged to bring their own props, including Santa hats, reindeer ears and Rudolph noses.

There will be sessions for people with sensory challenges as well.

To find out more, call the centre on 4124 5422.

At Maryborough's Station Square Shopping Centre, Santa will be visiting the centre from December 5.

The sessions will also be contact free.

To find out more, contact the centre on 4122 7400.