Society shares gardening tips at Saturday's meet

Maryborough Open House and Garden. Joy Duke in her well tended Aldershot garden. Valerie Horton

THERE is a Friendship in Gardening that blooms in the members of the Maryborough Horticultural Society.

For 70 years flora and fauna lovers, green thumbs and even the brown thumbs have gotten together to share gardening tips.

Society president Joy Duke said the club had been around since 1948 and have a great group of loyal members.

"Plans are well underway for the celebrations,” Joy said.

"We are inviting past judges, former and life members.”

The passionate gardener said they had 30 active members and were always looking for new members.

"Anyone is welcome to come along,” Joy said.

"Members are very willing to share their knowledge.

"People that have hardly had any gardening experience are picking our brains.

"It is good to be able to share our information and knowledge with them.”

SPRING HAS SPRUNG: Award winning president of the Maryborough Horticultural Society Joy Duke at previous Spring Spectacular and Flower Show. Stephanie Kay

Society members meet once a month.

"Our meetings are predominantly held at a member's or other people's gardens to admire and get some gardening tips.

"This year we have taken on a community project working with the Fraser Coast Regional Council at the Elizabeth St Rose Gardens.

"We have got some wonderful bus trips organised with the society including the Buderim Flower Show and open gardens.

"There will be lots of garden visits this year as well and have varying guest speakers.

"We are also very involved with the Maryborough Open House and Gardens with half of our members either opening their gardens to the public or volunteering at the event.

"Last year the garden's that opened for the event had 600-700 people come through their gates.

"We live at Aldershot and had nearly 400 people visit our garden. There were buses from Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Bundaberg.”

Joy spoke of an entrant who wasn't sure about registering for the open day event.

From a brief conversation Joy was told that they were suffering depression and their psychologist suggested gardening and then opening the garden for the event.

"When I visited the block, there was a small cottage in the middle, raised vege gardens down the back, a couple of pots and on the walls were interesting rusty garden equipment.

"I stopped there during the open house that year and the garden was blooming with colour and fragrance.

"I heard many positive comments which contributed to the entrants recovery - it was therapy.

"And that is what gardening is all about.

"Gardening is so soothing for the soul.

"That's what our members are about - sharing their garden with others.”

For more information phone Joy Duke on 0418 585 708.

DETAILS

THE Maryborough Horticultural Society will hold a meeting from 1.30pm on Saturday, May 12 at 25 Chelsea Court, Tinana, off Madison Way.

New members were welcome and bring your own chair, mug and afternoon tea to share.

For more information phone 4121 3967 or 4123 3623 for more information.