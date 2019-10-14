SOFT START: Rain doesn't dampen registration buzz

BATTER UP: Shawn Norman pitching for Misfits at the end of last season.

BATTER UP: Shawn Norman pitching for Misfits at the end of last season. Alistair Brightman

SOFTBALL: "If you need a good drenching of rain, schedule the start of a softball season."

That's how a good-humoured Hervey Bay Softball president Donna Jenkins shrugged off a false start to the season.

The first matches scheduled for Saturday were cancelled due to Friday night's downpour but it wasn't enough to dampen spirits for lovers of a sport which is experiencing increased registrations.

"It's disappointing for our softball players but we needed the rain," Jenkins said.

"We have 41 teams competing this season which is an increase of 5."

The Bundaberg Wildcats will join the Hervey Bay competition for the first time this season along with other Bundaberg clubs, Across the Waves, Bargara and Brothers United.

They will compete against Terrors and Misfits for end of year glory.

There is also Maryborough men's fielding teams in A and B grades.

Jenkins believes the renewed enthusiasm surrounding softball and success of junior players coming through has created a good feeling around the sport.

"There is quite a buzz, and everyone is ready for the season," she said.

"We have three Wide Bay schoolboys selected in the Queensland open schools' team and four girls and a boy selected in the under 16 State side."

The association planned contingencies into the draw in case of rain with the cancelled round fixtures to be played on Sunday, November 10.

Next Saturday will be round two.

Fixtures will commence at 9am with the scheduled under-12 matches.