Softball by the numbers provides positive result for Andrews

ALL IN THE NUMBERS: Softball statistician Kirsty Andrews from Hervey Bay preparing for the Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifier in Shanghai.

ALL IN THE NUMBERS: Softball statistician Kirsty Andrews from Hervey Bay preparing for the Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifier in Shanghai. Alistair Brightman

SOFTBALL: The numbers are looking good for an increased presence of athletes and officials from the Fraser Coast at the 2020 Tokyo summer Olympics.

Local softball statistician Kirsty Andrews knows better than anyone else her chances of representing Australia as an official scorer are high.

The Hervey Bay accountant has recently returned from a World Baseball Softball Confederation statistics workshop in San Jose, California.

Andrews was the only Softball Australia representative to attend the workshop.

Being a regular representative statistician with Australian national softball teams over the past eight years has seen Andrews become part of the national and state softball scoring committees.

"I love the challenge of the statistics and the sport has been in my blood from a young age,” she said.

Andrews still holds the record as the youngest level two Australian statistician when she gained accreditation at 11.

Now she holds the highest international statistician level.

On returning home from San Jose, Andrews was invited to attend the WBSC Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifier in Shanghai in September.

The tournament is viewed as a dress rehearsal to selection as a statistician for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I am hoping that the organisers and committee see enough in me to send me to Tokyo,” she said.

The Fraser Coast is counting on the WBSC seeing the numbers stack up for her Olympic selection.