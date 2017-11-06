Sport

SOFTBALL: Terrors strike Bargara teams

BATTER UP: Rosie Baumann batting for Terrors in the Hervey Bay Terrors v Bargara Bullets Senior Women's softball game on Saturday.
BATTER UP: Rosie Baumann batting for Terrors in the Hervey Bay Terrors v Bargara Bullets Senior Women's softball game on Saturday. Alistair Brightman

DONNA Jenkins says there is a new sense of excitement around softball in the combined Wide Bay competition.

The Hervey Bay Softball Club President spoke after both the A-grade men and women's teams won their games against Bargara on Saturday.

The Terrors are now preparing to host Bundaberg's Across the Waves next week.

Jenkins said sisters Rosina and Megan Baumann stood out for their performances in the women's 14-7 victory over the Bullets.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Rosina has always had strong batting, and Megan enjoyed a good all round game,” Jenkins said.

"This is one of the best seasons we've had in a long time, we've won every grade for the last two weeks from the juniors to the seniors.”

The A-grade Terrors won 12-6 over the Bargara Bombers.

"I think we've got a good shot at the finals, we're looking forward to seeing what the players bring,” Jenkins said.

Topics:  fcsport hervey bay softball

