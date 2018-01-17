Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Solar firm wound up over debt claims

Two companies said the solar power installation firm owed them money. (File photo)
Two companies said the solar power installation firm owed them money. (File photo) Creative Commons
John Weekes
by

A COURT has ordered a Wide Bay solar power firm be wound up after two companies said they were owed tens of thousands of dollars.

After a Brisbane Supreme Court hearing, a registrar ordered Solar Power Wide Bay Burnett be wound up in insolvency.

The court file showed GCR Electrical Systems went to court in November claiming the solar firm owed it $21,161.

Rinnai Australia claimed the Hervey Bay based solar company owed it $67,792.

Solar Power Wide Bay Burnett had been co-operating, liquidator Anne Meagher of SV Partners said.

"The director, as soon as we contacted him, he provided us with information."

She said the solar firm had ceased trading in September last year.

SV Partners has just been appointed as liquidator and will look into the firm's assets and liabilities.

It will then try to get a distribution of dividend to those owed money.

GCR filed the court application on November 28, saying it was owed money.

GCR director Gary Radke said on Tuesday he was aware of the registrar's decision but not sure exactly why Solar Power Wide Bay Burnett had run into apparent financial difficulty.

Solar Power Wide Bay Burnett featured several times in local papers, especially when topics such as growing interest in solar power and rising electricity prices were discussed.

A company director, Barry Hunter, was guest speaker when South East Burnett Landcare group hosted an information session last year on the hot topic of power prices.

ASIC documents on the court file said the solar firm was registered in 2012.

The solar company website said the family had been working in the industry since 2002.

Solar Power Wide Bay Burnett's website said it had a specialised testing facility in Hervey Bay. -NewsRegional

Topics:  asic brisbane court burnett creditors energy hervey bay insolvency rinnai australia solar power wide bay

The Sunshine Coast Daily
WATCH: Big tides, big catches as sharks swim in

WATCH: Big tides, big catches as sharks swim in

BIG tides, murky waters and plenty of herring are bringing sharks in closer to shore.

BOM forecaster says early cyclone weather model unreliable

A Weather Zone model which shows cells that appear to look like a cyclone forming off the east coast was posted on Bundaberg Weather's Facebook page.

"We're keeping an eye on it at this stage."

Young children lived in house with drug making

With Pershouse behind the wheel, police tried to intercept the stolen car at Burnett Heads on September 26, activating lights and sirens.

During the crime spree she also failed to stop for police

Legal consequences of bullying: book sheds light

Little girl suffering bullying raises her palm asking to stop the violence

The booklet can be ordered or downloaded for free.

Local Partners