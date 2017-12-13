Solar panels part of long-term plan for aquatic centres

198 SOLAR panels have been installed at the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre in a bid to improve electricity costs at the pool.

The recommendation is part of a new business model being introduced at the Fraser Coast's aquatic centres.

126 panels were installed on the eastern end of the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre, while the other 72 were placed on buildings near the centre's entrance.

Otium Planning Group was commissioned to review the centre's operations to develop a plan of long-term viability and community needs.

Councillor Darren Everard said this was a recommendation for the centre to reduce its carbon footprint.

"The new panels will provide savings on electricity costs at the centre. We've also installed solar tubing on one of the indoor pools to lower heating costs," Cr Everard said.

"The installation last year saved us 30,000KW and we expect both installations to be showing a good return by the end of 2018.

"Council will continue to manage the centres for at least three years... and will appoint a dedicated aquatic centres manager."