Solar power best bet for the bank account

SOAK IT IN: Solar Citizens director Joseph Scales said solar power will slash power bills under Labor's new plan. Emma Murray

NSW LABOR'S announcement to support 500,000 households to install solar power will drive down energy bills, a climate action group says.

Solar Citizens director Joseph Scales said the boost will help homeowners adopt rooftop panels who would otherwise not have been able to.

"There are more than five million Australians, living in two million households with solar panels," he said.

"Rising electricity costs and a desire to take control back from energy retailers is driving significant growth in new solar but some people have been excluded because of inadequate government policy.

"That will change if Labor's policy becomes a reality and we will be able to tap into the real potential of rooftop solar."

Mr Scales said there was also now clear evidence that rooftop solar not only drives down power bills for solar homes, but also cuts the price of power for everyone else.

"An increasing amount of power is exported to the grid by solar households, which is a cheap source of power that can be provided to others."

Under Labor's policy, households who earn a combined income of up to $180,000 would be eligible for a rebate capped at $2,200 per home.

According to Labor, households could expect to save up to $600 a year off their electricity bill.

The program would be phased in from the 2019-2020 financial year.