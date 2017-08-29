SOLD: Heritage City's old flour mill has new owners

SOLD: The old flour mill in Maryborough is now in the hands of new owners.

MARYBOROUGH'S old flour mill will be reinvented after the unique site was sold to new owners.

Most recently a second-hand goods dealership called Bowerbird House, the property on Kent St has been on the market for several years.

VIP Realty agent Justen Tillman processed the sale and said that the new owners, who asked to remain anonymous, have not made concrete plans as to what it will become.

The location, which is 2085sq m in size, was advertised for offers of more than $550,000.

"It's been on the market for several years but we've only had it for four months," Mr Tillman said.

"No plans have made by the new owners of what they will do with the site."

The Dominion Flour Mill was built in the 1890s and was later turned into a sawmill before becoming the second-hand warehouse.

Situated behind a retirement home and across a garden, the options for it are endless. The iconic old stone archway will remain where it is.