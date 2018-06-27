SOLD: Historic Brooklyn House has new owners

ONE of the Fraser Coast's most historic properties, the Brooklyn House, has been sold.

The house was put up for sale in December 2015 and owners Jan and Terry Ward said it was finally sold earlier this month.

Having called the Brooklyn House home since 1987, Mrs Ward said the sale was bitter-sweet. "It's exciting (for the new owners) but it's sad for us so we can't really get excited about it," she said.

"It's been a great place to live but it's time for our next adventure."

The home was sold for more than $600,000 just short of their asking price $699,000.

Built on 3.5 acres of land, the Queensland home was built in 1890 and was originally owned by the Rankin Family.

The Colonel's daughter, Dame Annabelle Rankin was the first ever woman to become a Senator in 1966-71.

Built largely of cedar and beech, the massive 90sqm home has a stunning interior with 14ft high ceilings, marble mantelpieces and cedar and beech panelling.

Brooklyn House owner Jan Ward has the house up for sale and since her daughter posted it on facebook, it has had over 200,000 hits. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

It offers six bedrooms, two bathrooms, a lounge and dining room, study and sun room and has open nine feet wide verandas on three sides, a grand double stairway entrance and four marble fireplaces.

The house made headlines in December 2015 when Mr and Mrs Ward posted information about the sale of their house on Facebook.

They offered $2000 to a person who shared the post which lead to its sale.

The post quickly went viral with more than 5,500 shares and 194,000 hits.

However the eventual owners ended up coming from Byron Bay and Mrs Ward said she understood they were a middle aged couple who planned to live in the Brooklyn House full time.

As for Mr and Mrs Ward, they will call Mt Cotton their new home and share a property with their daughter.

When speaking with the Chronicle, Mrs Ward shared the best part about living in a historical home.

"We've probably met people from all over the world and from all walks of life and we've done things we probably never would have done otherwise," she said.

"We wouldn't have gotten involved in the tourism industry, shown our house off to strangers or had TV programs and magazines come out to do stories.

"Everyone is sad that we're moving but we seem to be getting more business because people want to see us before we leave."

There's still time to view the home on 23 William St, Howard, as it is open from Thursday to Sunday 10am to 3pm until the end of July.

