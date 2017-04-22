SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

MARYBOROUGH'S Shamrock Hotel will be transformed into a motorcycle showroom and licensed cafe in the next two months.



New owner Shane Muller said he had considered keeping the business, which is located on the corner of Ferry and Walker streets, open as a hotel, but he decided Maryborough had enough pubs to cater for its population.



Mr Muller owns Maryborough Motorcycles in Tinana and he said the business had started to outgrow its current premises, which gave him the idea of turning the Shamrock Hotel into a showroom for motorcycles.



"We needed a bit more space and this place is in a good position," he said.



"I thought we'd do something different."



When he saw inside the hotel and saw that it was already equipped to be a cafe, he thought that would complement the motorcycle business perfectly.



Mr Muller said he would be removing the bar in order to create more space to display the motorcycles, but assured locals it would be used elsewhere.



He said bikes would be on display around the tables to give those who were waiting for a coffee the chance to check out the motorcycles.



There will also be eight televisions set up around the business so people can see motocross and other motorcycle-related events and see what the bikes are capable of.



Mr Muller said there wasn't much in the way of coffee shops near the Shamrock Hotel, so he was sure the cafe would be well received.



He will also retain a liquor license so the cafe can serve alcoholic beverages.



"We'll also look at doing functions down the track," he said.



A clothing store will also operate from the premises.

