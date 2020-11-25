Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The asset, which was tenanted by Metro Petroleum - Dib Group Pty Ltd, had been operating as a fuel station for over 40 years.
The asset, which was tenanted by Metro Petroleum - Dib Group Pty Ltd, had been operating as a fuel station for over 40 years.
News

SOLD: M’boro petrol station sale fuelling excitement

Carlie Walker
25th Nov 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

JUST days before it was due to hit the market, a Maryborough petrol station has been purchased by a private investor for $2.7 million.

Metro Petroleum on Ferry St was purchased by a Sydney investor, according to an article on Ray White Commercial.

The property was sold off-market by Ray White Commercial Queensland Retail Sales father and son duo Stephen and Elliot Kidd.

“This is the fifth service station we’ve sold as a team so far this year and it’s clear that buyers are pumped whenever an opportunity like this comes to market,” Stephen Kidd said.

The asset, which was tenanted by Metro Petroleum - Dib Group Pty Ltd, had been operating as a fuel station for over 40 years.
The asset, which was tenanted by Metro Petroleum - Dib Group Pty Ltd, had been operating as a fuel station for over 40 years.

“Investor appetite remains strong for both on and off-market transactions. Service stations are being snapped up by investors due to their long leases, the stability of the tenants, and the low-risk factor. It’s fair to say fuel and food remain COVID-proof.”

“As one of Australia’s oldest cities, the area has a rich and long history. Maryborough was historically one of only two ports on the eastern coast of Australia.”
Elliott Kidd said the site offered a current net income of $195,500 per annum.

“Previously trading as a BP, Metro snapped up the business when the previous owner/occupier was looking to retire,” he said.

“Their discount fuel and quality food offering is proving a hit with Maryborough locals.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major M’boro street set to get big makeover

        Premium Content Major M’boro street set to get big makeover

        News ‘‘A CBD is no longer just a place to shop’

        Coast graduate identified as teen left critical after crash

        Premium Content Coast graduate identified as teen left critical after crash

        News The Fraser Coast teen attended her formal on Friday night

        'Supercells possible': Severe storm warning issued

        Premium Content 'Supercells possible': Severe storm warning issued

        Weather Schoolies warned as large hail, destructive winds possible for SEQ

        EDITORIAL: ADF reports expose enemy on home soil

        Premium Content EDITORIAL: ADF reports expose enemy on home soil

        News Why it’s never been more important to support our vets