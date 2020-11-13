Sold-out Coles item makes a comeback

It was “gone instantly” when it hit shelves earlier this year, but now Coles’ long-awaited version of a sought-after kitchen appliance is back.

If you missed out on an air fryer oven during Coles Best Buys' sale back in June then we've got some good news.

The sought-after appliance, which sold out in just a day earlier this year, is back on shelves at 166 stores nationally from today - but you better be quick.

With a jumbo 25 litre size and costing just $129, the air fryer oven is a steal compared to other air fryers on the market which can cost double or even triple the price.

It's even cheaper than Aldi, which sold a 23 litre air fryer oven for $149 earlier this year.

With 10 preset functions and a 360 degree hot air circulation function, you could probably even cook your Christmas roast in the air fryer oven - with the added bonus of not heating up the whole house in the process.

Coles general manager for health and home Jonathan Torr said there would be more air fryer ovens in stock this time around, with 30 extra supermarkets now included in the Best Buys promotion.

"Our 25L Air Fryer Oven was incredibly popular when we first launched Best Buys back in June so we're delighted to bring it back just in time for Christmas entertaining or even to go under the tree, and with Best Buys now in more stores, even more Australians can shop from our constantly-changing range," he said.

Also hitting stores as part of Coles Best Buys range today is a 12 piece dinner set for $29.99 and a lazy susan glass platter for $9.99.

DISAPPOINTMENT AS AIR FRYER OVEN SELLS OUT IN MINUTES

Back in June multiple customers eager to get their hands on the bargain kitchen appliance ended up walking away empty-handed.

One shopper in Sydney waited in a line outside Coles' Green Valley store before it opened, telling news.com.au that despite being fifth in line she missed out.

"There were about a hundred people at 7am, we were 5th in line," she said.

Pictures taken at 7.04am according to the timestamp, show the Best Buys section inside completely empty.

On Facebook, others shared similar stories of disappointment about missing out, claiming it had "gone instantly".

"Thanks Coles, you advertise the air fryer ovens in a big campaign, drive 45 mins to line up in the queue at 5.30am, doors open at 6am, people from the back of the line come running and barging and pushing to grab the measly 10 ovens in stock on the floor so those who waited patiently in line who were there early get beaten by inconsiderates who just get there when the doors open," one wrote online.

"Dear Coles, pretty unhappy former customer here this morning. Waited in a queue in a South Aussie store (Port Adelaide) today for your special buy air fryer," another wrote on Facebook.

A spokesperson for Coles said at the time said it had plans to increase stock on its Best Buys after receiving positive feedback from customers.

WHAT IS AN AIR FRYER?

Air fryers cook meals by circulating hot air around food, creating a crispy outside similar to deep-fried food.

They're popular for cooking some foods faster than a conventional oven as well as not heating up an entire room - a must when cooking during summer.

According to Healthline, you can use just one teaspoon of oil to make fries in an air fryer that taste almost identical to the much less healthy deep-fried version.

Because of this the cooking gadget has been labelled as a sneaky way to lose weight - however, one dietitian has warned that it won't magically make unhealthy foods suddenly better.

"But if you're using your air fryer to whip up treats all day long, I've got some bad news. You see, a brownie is still a brownie, regardless of how it's cooked," Melissa Meier wrote for Body and Soul.

"My suggestion is to simply exercise a little common sense with your air fryer if good health is on your radar - veg, wholegrains and lean proteins are good-for-you everyday foods that can form the basis of a healthy meal, while chocolate, pastry and butter are not."

