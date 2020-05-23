SOLD: The properties being pinched up within days of listing

Jacqueline Farag - selling principal at First National Real Estate in Hervey Bay.Photo: Alistair Brightman

SOLD stickers are still being pasted over for real estate signs outside some Hervey Bay properties within days of them being listed for the first time.

Local real estate agencies said the COVID-19 pandemic had not slowed the local property market, despite less than favourable forecasts in other parts of the country.

Described by the industry as having the perfect climate, boasting all the modern amenities like quality healthcare and schools, being a haven for retirees and offering so much to young families, Hervey Bay has a little bit of something for everyone.

Several agencies told the Chronicle potential buyers were enquiring about properties almost immediately after they were listed.

Prime Agents Principal Leah Quinn said low levels of supply, low interest rates and less competition were all factors contributing to improved performance. (See more here)

Prime Agents principal Leah Quinn says the Hervey Bay property market is thriving. PHOTO: Joy Butler. Joy Butler

First National Real Estate Hervey Bay selling principal Jacqueline Farag shared a similar sentiment. "Properties under $450 000 and rentals are in high demand," she said.

The consensus among agencies is the low supply of properties being listed is helping fuel demand.

Mrs Farag said the market would probably go up as buyers do not have much stock to choose from at the moment. "It's supply and demand," she said.

Mrs Farag said a recent Queensland property market report said climate, location and affordability were factors that appealed to people wanting to relocate here.

How agents are marketing properties is making all the difference.

Carter Cooper Realty principal Kim Carter said two listing agents used a proven advertising strategy when selling a Bunya Creek property that secured a contract of sale and fetched in excess of $1 million within four days of being listed.

(L) Darryn Shawcross and Brad Mitchell from Carter Cooper Realty outside a property on Booral Rd that recently sold.Photo: Alistair Brightman Alistair Brightman

Ray White Hervey Bay needed just three days to sell a Burrum Heads property to interstate buyers.

The property at 5 Lakeside Dr was listed on a Thursday, had five inspections and was sold on the Saturday at a price that exceeded the seller's expectations.

Ray White Hervey Bay sales and marketing consultant Eli Winger outside the home he sold in just two days. PHOTO: Contributed. Contributed

Sales manager Rebecca Gibson said the sale was the perfect example of agents and owners working together. The sellers of the property also used the same agent to buy their new home.

Meanwhile, a Ray White agent managed to secure his client $13 000 more than she was expecting when he sold her Eli Waters home.

The property at 4 Endeavour Way was vacant and ready to go meaning buyers who needed immediate accommodation were interested.