Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File picture: The 16-year-old girl was allegedly smuggled in to the barracks.
File picture: The 16-year-old girl was allegedly smuggled in to the barracks.
Crime

Rape-accused soldier to remain on bail

by Nicole Pierre
26th Feb 2019 10:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE soldier accused of raping a 16-year-old girl at a Brisbane army base will remain on bail.

The man was charged with rape after allegedly sneaking a teenage girl into Enoggera Barracks, in Brisbaneâ€™s northwest, on January 14.

Police allege he snuck the woman into the base in the boot of his car and raped her.

The man, who can not be named for legal reasons, was not required to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday for the brief mention of the matter.

Magistrate Michael Quinn allowed the man to remain on bail until his next appearance on March 18.

He had previously been granted watchhouse bail shortly after being charged.

bail charged crime enoggera rape soldier

Top Stories

    OPINION: Millennials wrongly accused as 'entitled'

    premium_icon OPINION: Millennials wrongly accused as 'entitled'

    Opinion Muffin Break's general manager Natalie Brennan stirred the pot last week calling Millennials entitled and this is why I don't agree with her.

    • 26th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    Hervey Bay organisation's desperate plea for help

    premium_icon Hervey Bay organisation's desperate plea for help

    News Hervey Bay organisation's desperate plea for help.

    • 26th Feb 2019 10:28 AM
    Cyclone leaves behind dangerous conditions on Fraser Island

    premium_icon Cyclone leaves behind dangerous conditions on Fraser Island

    News The eastern side of the island was battered by the cyclone.

    Preschoolers learn how to speak Japanese at a Bay centre

    premium_icon Preschoolers learn how to speak Japanese at a Bay centre

    Community Children as young as three are learning to speak Japanese.