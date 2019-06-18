Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Soldier charged with sexual assault at barracks

by Sarah Matthews
18th Jun 2019 6:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A soldier has been charged with the alleged sexual assault of another soldier at the Brisbane army barracks.

The Australian Defence Force confirmed an Australian Army soldier was charged following an alleged incident against another ADF member at the Gallipoli Barracks, Enoggera.

It comes just four months after another soldier was charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl at the same base.

In a statement, the ADF said the accused soldier had been suspended.

"Due to the privacy act, no personal details of current or former serving members will be provided without their written consent, however Defence can confirm the accused member has been suspended from duty," the statement said.

The ADF is assisting police with their investigation.

It is unclear at this time exactly when the incident occurred.

army editors picks sexual assault soldier

Top Stories

    Accused partner lands in Queensland to face charges

    premium_icon Accused partner lands in Queensland to face charges

    Crime A Victorian man has arrived in Queensland and is expected to be charged over the death of a Hervey Bay woman.

    REVEALED: Why this brand new Bay servo remains closed

    premium_icon REVEALED: Why this brand new Bay servo remains closed

    News The servo currently sits empty on Boat Harbour Dr

    SENTENCED: Man rams girlfriend's car in 'persistent' attack

    premium_icon SENTENCED: Man rams girlfriend's car in 'persistent' attack

    News The man rammed the woman's car so hard it spun around

    Five weird road rules we're breaking

    premium_icon Five weird road rules we're breaking

    News The unexpected ways you could cop a fine