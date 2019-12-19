Menu
Kindness Rock Garden – (Back) (L) Anne Thompson, Tash Roberts, Christine Dreher. (Front) Muriel Abraham from Kirami Residential Aged Care. Photo: Cody Fox
News

Solid rock effort for aged care facility

Glen Porteous
& James Guilmartin
19th Dec 2019 2:19 PM
WALKING by the iconic pictures painted on the rocks in the Kindness Garden took Christine Dreher on a trip down memory lane.

Kirami Residential Aged Care Facility recently displayed the rock garden for the residents to brighten up their day and spark conversations between residents during the festive season.

The rocks have iconic pictures from the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s featuring Marylin Monroe, the Beatles, Doris Day and Betty Boop.

“It is very nice to see all the different people from history painted on these rocks but I would like to see Val Doonican painted on one as well,” Ms Dreher said

Hervey Bay Rocks member Tash Roberts wanted to brighten up the senior citizens’ day.

“The old garden was boring and we did this to bring a historic, colourful meaning to it,” she said.

