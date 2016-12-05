Solve a murder mystery at Maryborough City Hall

THE doors have opened and it's time for the children of the Fraser Coast to see if they can solve a mystery.



WhoDunIt: Murder Mystery at Menagerie Park is currently on display at Maryborough City Hall and children and adults alike are invited to take part in the interactive exhibition.



Created for children aged 7 and 15 and their families, it features dozens of hands-on exhibits with the latest crime-solving techniques including DNA profiling.



This crime scenario sets the scene for visitors to examine evidence presented at individual exhibits in order to solve the crime. Armed with a crime file, visitors move through the exhibition and gather evidence using forensic science methods and principles.



The exhibition opened on Saturday and will continue until January 22.



Tickets are $10 for children and $12 for adults.

