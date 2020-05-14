‘Some businesses won’t survive virus’: HBCOC president

NOT all Fraser Coast businesses will survive the coronavirus pandemic.

That is the dire prediction from Hervey Bay's Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook, who said up to 20 per cent of businesses could be forced to close their doors because of the pandemic, while many would have to reduce staff as strict social distancing restrictions remain in place.

While restrictions were gradually being eased, it had come too late for some businesses, while for others measures were still too tough for businesses to be profitable.

Ms Holebrook said social distancing would be possible for some businesses, such as cafes, when it came to reopening their doors.

But for pubs and clubs, being able to serve just 10 patrons at a time would not make it viable for them to reopen, she said.

As more restrictions were removed or relaxed, the next three to four weeks would give a better idea of the impact the pandemic had taken on local businesses, Ms Holebrook said.

But she warned that for some businesses, it would be like starting out all over again.

As people had a bit more freedom to visit businesses again, Ms Holebrook said customers would play a vital role in helping local businesses survive.

"Spending money locally will make a huge difference," she said.

Ms Holebrook said it was vital for customers to help businesses by abiding by the social distancing rules.

That meant helping to ensure customers stuck by the government's rules regarding how many people were allowed inside a business at any given time.

"People need to be self-monitoring, be respectful," she said.

"If they don't do the right thing, they're not helping the business."