THERE will be some disruptions to local court proceedings to accommodate the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.



No hearings which require a police officer will take place in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court and Maryborough Magistrates Court from now until April 15.



All other matters will continue as usual.



A spokesman for the Office of the Chief Magistrate said extra sitting days will be allocated after the games to clear any backlog.



