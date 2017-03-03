Some decent falls for Fraser Coast and what's ahead

We got 19mm at Dundowran Beach (up until 2.30pm Thursday)

THANKS to a storm over Fraser Island that drifted towards Hervey Bay, we had some decent rainfall in areas lucky enough to be in the firing line.

There were unofficial reports of 25mm in Urraween and 19mm at Dundowran Beach.

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster David Bernard said there were reports of 20mm on Boral Rd and 3mm at Ghost Hill when the storms rolled through on Thursday.

Hervey Bay Airport only recorded 0.6mm and there was no official reports of rainfall in Marybroough.

Mr Bernard said Thursday's storm was unusual.

"It's not often we see storms during the day over the ocean...the atmosphere was unstable enough to kick off showers on the Fraser Coast," he said.

While it's not looking like any drought-breaking rainfall in the foreseeable future, Mr Bernard said it couldn't be ruled out.

"To break a drought we really need a period of rain," Mr Bernard said.

He said sometimes one big rain event will break a dry spell.

Thursday's rainfall was also impacted by low-level winds from the south-east encouraging maritime weather to move on to the coast.

The best chance of rain on the Fraser Coast in coming days is Sunday, according to the BOM.

Official rainfall reports

Hervey Bay Airport: 0.6mm

Ghost Hill: 3mm

Boral Rd: 20mm

Unofficial rainfall reports

Eli Waters: 12mm

Dundowran: 19mm

Urraween: 25mm

Sunshine Acres: 6mm