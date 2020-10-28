Menu
Karen Gilliland, 42, was tragically allegedly murdered in her Brae Street, The Range, Rockhampton home on Tuesday, 23 June, 2020.
Crime

Some evidence still outstanding in alleged murder case

Kerri-Anne Mesner
28th Oct 2020 5:30 PM | Updated: 6:51 PM
DEFENCE lawyers for a man accused of murdering his former wife have received a partial brief of evidence with forensic results including DNA, and statements, still outstanding.

Legal Aid lawyer Jackie Lynch told the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this afternoon, when Nigel John Gilliland's matter was mentioned, that her office had received a partial brief this morning.

She said forensic results, including DNA, and some statements were still outstanding.

Gilliland, 45, has been accused of stabbing his former wife, Karen Gilliland, to death at her Rockhampton home on June 23.

He has been charged with one count each of murder and entering premises with intent.

 

Nigel Gilliland allegedly stabbed former wife, Karen Gilliland, a 42-year-old nurse. Photo Supplied
Last month, when Gilliland's matters were last heard in court, police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said the latest advice was that it was "getting close to complete, however, there were a few important pieces missing".

He said the advice was those included statements, fingerprints and information from the scenes of crimes officer and another officer who was at the scene and currently on leave.

"It's all forensic related," Sgt Janes said.

He said police needed four more weeks to complete the brief.

Police today did not further update on how long the rest of the evidence was expected to take.

Police will allege the defendant stabbed Ms Gilliland multiple times in both her neck and abdomen during the attack before fleeing the scene.

The alleged incident unfolded just after 6pm at a Brae St address on The Range.

Mr Gilliland was arrested following an extensive manhunt that same evening.

He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital where he underwent surgery for suspected self-inflicted injuries.

Mr Gilliland, who was remanded in custody, will have his matters mentioned again on January 20, 2021.

 

alleged murder karen gilliland nigel john gilliland rockhampton magistrates court
