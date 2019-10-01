'Someone is going to die': Crash corner concerns

TERRIFIED: Keen Rd resident David Hinz fears there will be a tragedy at the intersection of his street and Booral Rd.

Carlie Walker

SOMEONE will have to die before Booral Rd gets the turning lanes it desperately needs.

That's what residents of Nikenbah's Keen Rd fear.

David Hinz, who has lived on the road for nearly 30 years, says it is the most dangerous stretch in Hervey Bay.

Mr Hinz has watched the roads get busier and more dangerous.

He fears someone is going to die at the intersection of Keen Rd and Booral Rd unless a turning lane is built soon.

"We've seen so many bad accidents on Keen Rd," he said.

"You can have a big semi just come around the corner bearing down on you and it doesn't back off one little bit."

Some people travel around to the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd to avoid trying to make the turn down the road.

Mr Hinz said trying to make a turn in a 100km/h zone with no turning lane was terrifying.

"You're taking your life in your hands," he said. There have been several occasions when he hasn't been game to try to make the turn.

His partner, Mary Andreas fears for her grandchildren, who are new to driving.

She worries they could fall victim to a devastating crash, especially as traffic continues to increase.

With the nearby Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct attracting more people to the area, the couple expects traffic to steadily increase.

Fellow Keen Rd residents Fred Lawrence and Peter Devine also fear it will take a tragedy to get the turning lanes built.

"Nothing will happen until someone dies," Mr Lawrence said.

Mr Devine lives close to the intersection and says he hears the traffic from Booral Rd regularly.

"It's not rare to hear the wheels lock up," he said. Making a turn is never a sure bet, he said.

"You're always ready to abort," Mr Devine said.

A spokesman from Transport and Main Roads said $485,000 of funding had been allocated to upgrade the Booral Rd and Woods Rd intersection, but no other intersections at this stage.

"The project involves widening Booral Rd to provide dedicated left and right-turn lanes at the intersection," he said.

"The turning lanes will improve safety by separating through and turning traffic, and reduce the potential for rear-end crashes.

"Works are currently scheduled to start early next year, weather permitting.

"Currently, there is no funding allocated in the Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program for any further upgrades at this location."