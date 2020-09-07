’Something in the water’: Governor's M’boro roots marked

Governor of Queensland Paul de Jersey with his wife Kaye outside the Mary Ann, a replica of Queensland's first steam engine.

Governor of Queensland Paul de Jersey with his wife Kaye outside the Mary Ann, a replica of Queensland's first steam engine.

THE famous names of Maryborough line the city streets - and on Monday, a new one was added to the pavement on Richmond St.

Governor of Queensland Paul de Jersey was added to the Walk of Achievers.

This time the recognition was all his, having previously been honoured with a plaque alongside his brothers.

The Governor began his studies in the Heritage City at Albert State School.

His brothers, Peter and John de Jersey, attended Mayborough Boys Grammar School, and they also went on to achieve great things, Peter in the field of medicine and John in the field of science.

Mr de Jersey excelled at law, becoming a Queen's Counsel in 1981.

He was then appointed Chief Justice of Queensland in 1998, then became Governor of Queensland in 2014.

Mr de Jersey's plaque was unveiled outside Maryborough's historic courthouse on Monday.

He said he had many wonderful memories of growing up in Maryborough.

His father was principal of Albert State School when he attended, which could be "a little bit intimidating", he said with a smile.

The plaque in honour of Governor of Queensland Paul de Jersey on Richmond St in Maryborough.

Mr de Jersey's favourite memories of the city had to do with the heritage surroundings, he said.

"Maryborough is a beautifully kept place, full of interesting heritage," he said.

"It's a beautiful piece of Queensland."

Mr de Jersey said it was "very special" to be honoured with his own plaque.

He sat in the courtrooms of Maryborough regularly as a judge, meaning he had returned to the city many times over the years.

"The place holds many fond memories for me," he said.

Mr de Jersey said the Walk of Achievers was an important community initiative.

"There are a lot of people who have done very well either living in Maryborough, or after they left," he said.

"There must be something in the water."

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the region was proud of its connection to the Governor.

"He's an inspiration to all of Maryborough and the Fraser Coast," he said.

Before the unveiling, Mr de Jersey visited schoolchildren at St Helens State School.

"They see somebody who has grown up in Maryborough, like them, go on to be the chief justice and the governor of Queensland," Cr Seymour said.

"It's a great inspiration for students, young people to see an old boy, to see Paul de Jersey become chief justice and the governor, it's very special."

During his visit, Mr de Jersey had a ride on the Mary Ann with his wife Kaye.

The locomotive is a replica of Queensland's first steam engine, which was built in Maryborough.

The Governor was then taken on a tour through the Gallipoli to Armistice memorial at Queens Park.