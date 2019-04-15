Something needs to be done about it

Maryborough's Travis Blake tries to tackle Past Brothers player Jayden Alberts on Saturday.

Maryborough's Travis Blake tries to tackle Past Brothers player Jayden Alberts on Saturday. Brian Cassidy

OPINION: Regardless of who you support, what happened to Maryborough Brothers on Saturday is a sad outcome.

No one likes to see a smashing like the 128-0 Maryborough Brothers received on Saturday in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade at the hands of Past Brothers.

This isn't a bash of Past Brothers either.

But it is clear Maryborough Brothers are out of their depth in A-grade.

The side hasn't scored a point all season and have conceded 234 in three games, almost a point a minute.

The side is missing players, according to BRL chairman Mike Ireland, but I'm not sure those returning will make the situation better.

This is the same side that won two games last year.

The side also hasn't faced The Waves and the Wallaroos yet, last year's grand finalists.

Those sides could also put on 100 points against Brothers.

The logical solution seems to be for the side to pull out of the competition.

That would be sad, especially with the BRL already losing Isis from the A-grade competition this year.

Ideally, I hope Saturday's loss provides a call to arms.

Players in Maryborough that want a game should now come out and support the club.

Head to training, sign up and support the players that are currently giving it their all.

Those players deserves all the help they can get to keep playing and be competitive.

I hope this isn't the last we've seen of the side, but things needs to change.

- Shane Jones