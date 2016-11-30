Something to do every day of December on Fraser Coast

THERE is loads to do on the Fraser Coast in December - check out our list with something to do every day.
Thursday, December 1: Don't forget to slip, slop slap when celebrating the first day of summer.
Friday, December 2: Raise your voice with Soundwaves A'Cappella Ensemble.
Saturday, December 3: Visit Christen's Gingerbread for an early taste of Christmas.
Sunday, December 4: With heatwave conditions in Maryborough today - keep cool in the air-con or grab an ice-cream.
Monday, December 5: Put your hand up to help put on International Volunteer Day.
Tuesday, December 6: Shoot some hoops with Maryborough Amateur Basketball Association.
Wednesday, December 7: Get creative with Hervey Bay Woodcrafts Club.
Thursday, December 8: Chill out with a Pilates class.
Friday, December 9: School's out for the summer! Say thank you to your teacher.
Saturday, December 10: Buy locally this Christmas - try a niche shop like Australiana Cottage Crafts.
Sunday, December 11: Carols in the Park in Maryborough is on.
Monday, December 12: Pen a few lines with Scribes Poetry Group.
Tuesday, December 13: Spot rare shorebirds from as far away as Siberia at Tuan or Tinnanbar using the Strait for their summer feeding grounds.
Wednesday, December 14: Cool off at Wetside Water Education Park.
Thursday, December 15: Go bowling at Maryborough Ten pin Bowl.
Friday, December 16: ZPAC's Christmas Pantomime will delight the whole family.
Saturday, December 17: Relive your childhood by learning to hula hoop or blow bubbles.
Sunday, December 18: Get out to the country and camp at Teebar Sports Grounds.
Monday, December 19: Discover new tastes with Fraser Coast Sub Tropical Fruit Club.
Tuesday, December 20: Get active and climb Mt Bauple.
Wednesday, December 21: Cook a vegetarian meal using entirely local produce.
Thursday, December 22: See the Christmas lights with your loved ones.
Friday, December 23: Make a hole-in-one at a golf course.
Saturday, December 24: Have you done all your Christmas shopping yet? Now is your last chance!
Sunday, December 25: Picnic in the Gardens is on Christmas Day.
Monday, December 26: Shop for a bargain in the Boxing Day sales.
Tuesday, December 27: Check off all the names on Maryborough's Walk Of Fame.
Wednesday, December 28: Check out the pirate ship at Apex Park.
Thursday, December 29: Support a local musician at a local cafe or pub
Friday, December 30: Visit Moolyyir Creek in Urangan to learn about the Butchulla People's culture and heritage.
Saturday, December 31: New Year's Eve - Get ready to party like its 2017.