Something to do every day of December on Fraser Coast

THERE is loads to do on the Fraser Coast in December - check out our list with something to do every day.

Thursday, December 1: Don't forget to slip, slop slap when celebrating the first day of summer.

Friday, December 2: Raise your voice with Soundwaves A'Cappella Ensemble.

Saturday, December 3: Visit Christen's Gingerbread for an early taste of Christmas.

Sunday, December 4: With heatwave conditions in Maryborough today - keep cool in the air-con or grab an ice-cream.

Monday, December 5: Put your hand up to help put on International Volunteer Day.

Tuesday, December 6: Shoot some hoops with Maryborough Amateur Basketball Association.

Wednesday, December 7: Get creative with Hervey Bay Woodcrafts Club.

Thursday, December 8: Chill out with a Pilates class.

Friday, December 9: School's out for the summer! Say thank you to your teacher.

Saturday, December 10: Buy locally this Christmas - try a niche shop like Australiana Cottage Crafts.

Sunday, December 11: Carols in the Park in Maryborough is on.

Maryborough Carols in the Park - Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

Monday, December 12: Pen a few lines with Scribes Poetry Group.

Tuesday, December 13: Spot rare shorebirds from as far away as Siberia at Tuan or Tinnanbar using the Strait for their summer feeding grounds.

Wednesday, December 14: Cool off at Wetside Water Education Park.

5 yr old Izaiah Wilson from Geelong having cool fun at WetSide Water Park. He's up here visiting his grandma Lorraine Tarlington who lives in Maryborough. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Thursday, December 15: Go bowling at Maryborough Ten pin Bowl.

Friday, December 16: ZPAC's Christmas Pantomime will delight the whole family.

Saturday, December 17: Relive your childhood by learning to hula hoop or blow bubbles.

Sunday, December 18: Get out to the country and camp at Teebar Sports Grounds.

Monday, December 19: Discover new tastes with Fraser Coast Sub Tropical Fruit Club.

Tuesday, December 20: Get active and climb Mt Bauple.

Wednesday, December 21: Cook a vegetarian meal using entirely local produce.

Thursday, December 22: See the Christmas lights with your loved ones.

Friday, December 23: Make a hole-in-one at a golf course.

Saturday, December 24: Have you done all your Christmas shopping yet? Now is your last chance!

Sunday, December 25: Picnic in the Gardens is on Christmas Day.

Monday, December 26: Shop for a bargain in the Boxing Day sales.

Tuesday, December 27: Check off all the names on Maryborough's Walk Of Fame.

Wednesday, December 28: Check out the pirate ship at Apex Park.

Thursday, December 29: Support a local musician at a local cafe or pub

Friday, December 30: Visit Moolyyir Creek in Urangan to learn about the Butchulla People's culture and heritage.

Saturday, December 31: New Year's Eve - Get ready to party like its 2017.