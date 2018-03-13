Sometimes success is the sweetest revenge

THERE are few things in life more satisfying than silencing those who have spoken against you by proving them wrong.

Courtney Rainbow will no doubt be basking in that joyous reality as she heads to the Miss Galaxy Australia National Finals.

Tormented in her teens, the beauty pageant queen is now the pride of her home town and could soon be representing her country in Los Angeles.

On Page 4 we have high-school drop out and bullying victim Dylan Bailey who is silencing his haters with rap music. The musician will be taking his message to high schools for this Friday's National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence.

Finding motivation in being told you can't do something is a running theme in some of the world's best success stories and in this paper.

As adults, we can nearly all relate in some way.

For me, there was a high school teacher who insisted I had no writing talent, repeatedly failed me and urged me to consider another career path. I thought of him the day I got my first job. I thought of him during my first week at The Australian newspaper, in a private chartered plane, on the way to cover a once-in a lifetime story. I reminded him the day I was invited back to that school as a guest speaker.

I am lucky to share my life with a hard-working mechanic turned real estate agent who was repeatedly told as a young apprentice he would never be suited to the sales floor. He dutifully ignored that advice, hung up his overalls and marched into a real estate office where he is now a successful sales manager.

There is no shame in celebrating these triumphs. It is however a great a shame that kids out there who are suffering don't know that one day there is every chance they will be celebrating moments like these. In the absence of crystal balls, the best we can do is lead by example and encourage the Courtneys and Dylans of the world to continue to speak up.