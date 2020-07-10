Son faces court over violent threats towards mother

A MAN who yelled abuse at his mother, including threatening to "smash her face", has been fined $1000 in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pledged guilty to contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard the 25-year-old man became abusive on November 14, calling his mother a "f**king dog c**t and upsetting a child who was at the home.

He then walked through the house throwing personal items before threatening violence.

The court heard there had been no further incidents since the one last year.

The man had been going through a difficult time, the court was told, and took it out on his mother.

He was now working to fix his relationship with his family.

A conviction was recorded.