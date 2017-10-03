26°
News

Son of Hard Yakka founder killed in crash

Bradley Davis.
Bradley Davis. Contributed
Blake Antrobus
by

THE victim of a fatal car crash near Gladstone on Monday has been identified as Bradley Davis, the son of Susan River's Hard Yakka founder Bob Davis.

The tragic news was confirmed by the well-known teen bootcamp operator in an emotional Facebook post on Tuesday.

In the post, Mr Davis revealed his 40-year-old son had been helping youths in Rockhampton and was on the way home to his Fraser Coast family when he was killed at Miriam Vale.

 

Bradley Davis.
Bradley Davis. Contributed

"There is a massive hole in my heart, our whole family are devastated," the post reads.

"Brad's mother-in-law said there is another star in heaven looking down, it will be the brightest star.

"His mother (Julie), his brother (Matt), his family (Bianca, Baillee, Maddison and Jaxon), his extended family (Diane, Darrel and their family) and I thank you for your comments in advance. Brad will always be in our hearts.

"We are grateful that the rest of his family were not in the car."

The tragic news comes just days after Mr Davis revealed he was battling bowel cancer.

He told the Chronicle on Tuesday afternoon he was proud of Brad "as a son and a human being."

"Everyone in the family is so proud of him and how he held himself, not just with the Hard Yakka program but with the young children he was raising," Mr Davis said.

"He was a decent human being who made friends and kept them."

A full tribute will be published in Saturday's Chronicle.

Topics:  editors picks fccommunity gladstone hervey bay rockhampton

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Pink cups for breast cancer awareness

Pink cups for breast cancer awareness

WBHHS will paint the town pink with coffee cups and distribute dilly bags to Indigenous women to help promote breast cancer awareness month.

Spring in the South Burnett wine country

Braised lamb shanks with rosemary.

Spring has definitely arrived in the vineyards at Moffatdale Ridge.

Take a drive to Rainbow Beach to discover natural wonders

BREAK TIME: Inskip Point is a natural breakwater at the entrance to Tin Can inlet and is ideal for camping.

Coloured sand and turquoise water will entice you to Rainbow Beach.

Paramedics respond to two electric shocks in one night

Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

Stormy conditions have led to two reports of electric shocks.

Local Partners