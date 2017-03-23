Son takes scissors to carry on father's barber tradition

FAMILY LEGACY: Son Kaleb is no part-owner of his father John Sheeran's barber shop, John's Chop Spot.

MULLETS, cut-ball hair, and long styles - those are some of the trends that John Sheeran has cut.

At the age of 76, John has been a barber for nearly 65 years.

"In the 1960s, we would go through 100 cuts a day as men would go to the barber once a week," he said.

And now his son Kaleb is carrying on the family tradition. Kaleb, 23, has become a part-owner of John's Chop Spot in Maryborough after working as a barber in Brisbane for the past two years.

So while his dad continues with traditional cuts like the flattop, Kaleb will bring in a modern twist.

"Modern cuts often are a bit short on the side and have fade in them," he said.

Though cutting back in hours, John is definitely not putting the scissors down just yet as he enjoys it too much.

"There's a big element of satisfaction of doing a good job," he said.

"You'll see a customer out-and-about, and know that you cut their hair."

Kaleb attributes his dad as a major influence behind pursuing a career as a barber.

"I learned a lot in Brisbane and can't wait to bring a bit of a trendy style back home," Kaleb said.

And will John's Chop Spot be changed to Kaleb's Chop Spot?

"We are going to keep John and keep dad's legacy going," Kaleb said.

John's Chop Spot is at Shop 10/224 Adelaide St, Maryborough.