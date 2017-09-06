Songwriter takes stand against fracking and gas fields

IF THERE'S one way to fight against fracking and gas fields on the Fraser Coast it's by uniting as one to take a 'stand' - or so songwriter Wal Nielson believes.

On Sunday, Mr Nielson took to the stage at the Water 4 Life Ride protest in Maryborough to deliver his message through his original song Stand.

And that message was "everybody stand with me".

It wasn't until days prior to his performance that Mr Nielson truly understood the effects that the controversial practice had on the environment.

"When I was approached to attend the protest I went home and did some research and I was horrified," Mr Nielson said.

"I've lived on the (Mary) River my whole live and learning of the processes that go into breaking up the coal seam to extract the gas and how it involves a lot of chemicals was shocking."

More than 150 protesters came together to march from Heritage Rose Gardens to Queens Park on foot and horse to make their message clear.

The declaration against gas mining and fracking was made at the Wide Bay Burnett Water 4 Life ride and protest march, from the Heritage Rose Gardens to Queens Park, Maryborough. With six generations of his family raised along the Mary River, Wal Neilsen has written the song 'Stand'. Valerie Horton

Mr Nielson is the fifth generation of his family to live on the Mary River with his own children being the sixth.

He said he wanted his children to experience the same "beautiful clean river" he had growing up.

"All these people have a lot of money and money talks in today's world more than it probably should so the way to fight it is to stand together as a larger group," Mr Nielsen said.

"I wanted to write a song which encourages people to stand together and I think that's how to spread a powerful message - through song."

There's one line of Stand which Mr Nielson believed was particularly powerful.

"They say it burns clean but I bet they ain't gonna tell us about the poisons it takes to break up the coal seams," the song reads.

And Mr Nielson said everyone played a vital role in protecting rivers.

"I've actually fenced off the river frontage area from cattle so no cattle can get onto the bank areas," he said.

"Since doing that I've noticed a lot of revegetation and new gum trees and that's the sort of stuff which stabilises banks.

"It's a nice feeling to be preserving (the river) the best we can."