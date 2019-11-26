Sophie begs for revealing photo to be deleted from Insta

Sophie Monk has unleashed on her boyfriend Josh Gross after he posted a photo of her on Instagram with a risque detail.

Sophie Monk's partner Joshua Gross is usually considered an Instagram boyfriend of the highest caliber - often sharing sizzling photos of the Love Island star to his page with glowing captions.

But his latest snap has landed him in hot water, earning him a cheeky public lashing.

On Monday, Joshua uploaded a picture of Sophie in the passenger seat of his convertible, but while innocent-sounding enough, fans were quick to point out a rather risque detail.

The 39-year-old had gone braless for the windy drive, meaning her nipples were clearly visible under the fabric of her black singlet.

Beneath the photo, captioned "@sophiemonk wanted the roof on", Sophie left a comment urging him to take it down.

"I SAID DON'T POST THIS PICTURE! I'm not wind proof. If there was a rude finger emoji? I'd use it," Sophie wrote.

Fans were quick to weigh in, convincing the star she looked good in the photo.

"How, even with the elements against you, do you still pull off a good photo?" one said.

"Great windswept look, love you two," another added.

The couple met over a year ago on a long-haul flight from Europe.

Since their relationship went public, the former Bachelorette has made no secret that she wants him to propose.

In September, she joked to Stellar that she was pushing him to propose every day.

"I had to ring his parents the other day and say, 'Hey I'm sorry, don't think I'm this desperate' because it's in every story!," she joked to news.com.au recently.

"Clearly, it's very tongue in cheek so he gets it."

Sophie said from the moment they met, it was clear Josh was a "good egg", particularly for how he supports her career in the public eye.

"He's just got my back," she said.

"I've had experiences where people think they want to be famous and they look at you for the wrong reasons or they resent it and they go, 'I'd never want that', but he's got the

balance where he's like, 'You know, it's your job', and it's refreshing."

She also joked that he lied about pretending not to know who she was when they first met on the flight.

"He said he didn't know who I was, and I still don't believe him. He goes, 'I have no idea', yet he knows Delta and Jackie O …"