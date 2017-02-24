Sorensen confirms intention to re-contest Hervey Bay

"CERTAINLY am," Ted Sorensen said. "I'll be there."

How the electoral redistribution could affect the region

And with that, Mr Sorensen confirmed his intention to re-contest the seat of Hervey Bay at the upcoming state election.

Mr Sorensen deposed Andrew McNamara in the 2009 election and has retained his control on the Fraser Coast's seaside city for three terms.

Maps released by the Queensland Redistribution Committee on Friday shows the Hervey Bay electorate will lose Urraween to an expanded Marybrough electorate.

Mr Sorensen claimed his electorate was already 10% over capacity in terms of its population, but admitted it was sad to see suburbs move into Bruce Saunders' electorate.

"It's a bit sad when you have to lose the suburbs like that you have done a lot of work on and made sure the infrastructure is up in place," Mr Sorensen said.

The 64-year-old said the challenge for Hervey Bay was to ensure it had the infrastructure in place to cope with the expected population explosion.

"The biggest challenge for Hervey Bay is really this city will grow and double its size in the next 20 years," he said.

"We have to make sure we keep up with the main infrastructure and that's the major things we have to worry about.

"We have to be able to work with all politicians and, mostly, the people in the suburbs to make sure they do get the facilities they need in the future."