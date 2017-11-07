News

Sorensen kicks off election campaign

Blake Antrobus
HERVEY Bay MP Ted Sorensen has kicked off his official campaign by promising better health care services for the region.

At his official campaign launch on Monday, Mr Sorensen said a re-elected LNP government would invest $100,000 for a new bus for the Cerebral Palsy League.

He also pledged a new hospital liaison officer for Hervey Bay.

"It's a good announcement to help create better communities, and these are the sort of things we need with our ageing population and people with disabilities,” Mr Sorensen said.

LNP Senator James McGrath, former Federal Member for Wide Bay Warren Truss and LNP candidate for Maryborough Richard Kingston attended the launch.

Mr McGrath said this would be an important election for Queenslanders.

"(They) have been yearning for a responsible and accountable government that has integrity,” Mr McGrath said.

"The LNP will provide that.”

Mr Sorensen said he would be focused on containing electricity costs for small businesses and households across the region.'

He said some businesses in the Fraser Coast had experienced a 20% electricity increase.

"We just cannot keep putting these prices up and up,” he said.

But he dismissed the threat of One Nation in the electorate, comparing them to the poll results of the Palmer United Party in the federal election.

"You always get those disenchanted voters, and I think they've gone from PUP to One Nation,” he said.

