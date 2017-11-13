Menu
Sorensen pledges new nurse for Hervey Bay Hospital

NURSE FOR PARKINSON'S: Parkinson's Support Group Hervey Bay coordinator Jaimie De Salis with Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen after the announcement of a new nurse for the Hervey Bay Hospital.
Blake Antrobus
by

THE LNP has pledged to employ a new community Parkinson's nurse for Hervey Bay Hospital if the party is elected.

Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen announced $300,000 would be invested for a dedicated Parkinson's nurse to be based at the hospital, working with patients with non-acquired brain injuries such as strokes and brain haemorrhages.

For Jaimie De Salis, coordinator of the Parkinson's Support Group Hervey Bay, it will mean about 430 people in the Fraser Coast getting access to proper treatment.

"Hopefully it will help reduce the number of people with Parkinson's going into emergency departments and lead to lower health costs,” Ms De Salis said.

"This is the first state-funded movement disorders nurse in regional Queensland.

"It will likely flow on to other regions and see them gain similar nurses.”

Ms De Salis said the support group had been working to acquire the funding for the past five years, preparing submissions to the State Government in 2013 and 2015.

Mr Sorensen said the new nurse would help bring better health services to the electorate.

"A Tim Nicholls-led LNP Government is fully committed to providing local residents with the best health care services,” Mr Sorensen said

"This is a major win for our community and will ensure all of our community, both young and old, now have access to the best health care.”

Topics:  fcelection fchealth hervey bay hospital parkinson's disease qldelection2017

Fraser Coast Chronicle

