Sorensen questions Environment Minister about dingoes

HERVEY Bay MP Ted Sorensen is still waiting for a response about the number of dingoes on Fraser Island.

Mr Sorensen put a question without notice to Environment Minister Stephen Miles in Queensland Parliament on Thursday.

"Can the minister provide an accurate tally of dingo breeding pairs left on Fraser Island following the strychnine poisoning around Orchid Beach last year and the euthanasia of dingoes by EHP staff this year?” Mr Sorensen asked.

Dr Miles said he would provide Mr Sorensen with an update into the investigation, as well as the results of a recent survey of the dingo population.

Mr Sorensen said the community deserved answers.

"The Fraser Island community needs answers about what's happening with investigations into the illegal poisonings,” Mr Sorensen said.

"And importantly we need to know how the dingo population on Fraser is going, in terms of overall numbers of breeding pairs and whether numbers are in serious decline as many people suspect.

"Without a clear idea of overall numbers, no one really knows what's happening.

"I share concerns that numbers are declining and I'll be following up with the Minister's office to make sure this information is forthcoming.”