Sorensen: 'We've got to give police the resources they need'

Ted Sorensen, Hervey Bay MP.
Blake Antrobus
by

HERVEY Bay MP Ted Sorensen has said it's time police numbers matched the city's growing population.

It follows Shadow Minister for Health and Ambulance Services John-Paul Langbroek announcing 535 more police officers will be deployed across Queensland.

Mr Sorensen said he would like to see some of the officers come to Hervey Bay, but could not give an exact figure on the number.

He said he would discuss the situation with the Queensland Police Commissioner on the number of officers.

"I think Hervey Bay has a growing population, and we need to increase the police numbers with that population growth," Mr Sorensen said.

"We've got to give police the resources they need to catch these criminals, I want to see the body cameras on the officers."

Mr Langbroek said the LNP would work with the police commissioner to provide officers where population growth was increasing.

Topics:  fcelection hervey bay lnp police qldelection2017

